ANDERSON — A visitor at St. Mary's Cemetery last Friday discovered human remains near the grave site of a family member
Cathy Draeger-Williams, an archeologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, was at the grave site Monday.
“Human bones were found at a recent burial site,” she said. “I have not counted completely the number of bones, but it’s one person.
“A lot of times what happens with historic cemeteries, people don’t always have headstones,” Draeger-Williams said. “People couldn’t afford them 100 or 200 years ago, or they had a wooden cross that decomposes.”
She said there are unmarked graves in cemeteries.
“Unfortunately, when this new grave was excavated, somebody else was there,” Draeger-Williams said. “What’s important is the coroner’s office, law enforcement and DNR is called any time there are human remains found.”
Draeger-Williams said she found most of the individual’s bones and also pieces of hardware, indicating there was a coffin, but not very intact. She discovered some of the metal, nails and decorative pieces from the original coffin.
“They will be reburied at the cemetery,” she said. “The cemetery and our office will know the location. The remains will stay in the same cemetery.”
Draeger-Williams said DNR is working with the cemetery to do research to try to determine the name of the person.
“Part of the investigation is to try and figure out the nature of it, missing person, modern or historic,” she said. “I’m almost done. Gone through all the dirt and put the wreath holder back in place to be respectful to the family.”
Draeger-Williams said DNR doesn’t normally disclose the location when human remains are found, but that these bones were discovered at a known location.
“We don’t want members of the public to come out and try to dig stuff up and to be respectful of the family,” she said.