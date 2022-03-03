ANDERSON — Most Americans only know the sport of curling during the Olympics, but later this year Anderson will be the home to the Circle City Curling Club.
Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area while teammates sweep the ice in front of the stone to make the stone travel farther and straighter.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved a special exception for the opening of the club in the former Anderson Tool & Engineering building.
The curling facility will be the second in Indiana with an existing club in Fort Wayne.
The Curling Club is leasing a 10,400 square foot building at 1735 W. 53rd Street and hopes to open in September.
“We’re excited about bringing curling to Anderson,” David Carson with the club said. “It will bring people from Indianapolis and the surrounding areas.”
Carson said that after the first year of operations, the Curling Club hopes to have two or three tournaments (bonspiels) on an annual basis.
The Curling Club is investing approximately $350,000 to install a 51-ton chiller to make the ice on three playing surfaces and a “warm room” for socializing after the matches.
The club was founded in 2007 and will have open ice time in Anderson for training and league competition.
Carson said the club was using an ice surface in Fishers, but scheduling was a problem.
“We wanted to find a place to make our own,” he said. “Our members are enthusiastic about the location.”
Jim Puckering with the club said there will be an open house when the facility is completed.
In other business, the BZA approved a special exception for Uranus Indiana to build a new restroom facility at the former Goods Candy Shop.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the plans are to construct a 1,080 square foot building where the patio is currently located for restrooms that will be ADA accessible.
Lou Keen, owner of Uranus Fudge, said the flagship location in rural Missouri attracted 500,000 visitors last year.
“Adding bathrooms is critical to our success,” he said.
Keen said Uranus Fudge will open on April 1 and that there are plans for additional development at the site including miniature golf.
“I moved to Madison County,” Keen said. “I love it here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.