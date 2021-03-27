ANDERSON – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an accident Saturday involving an on-duty Elwood police officer who was injured in a crash at the intersection of county roads 700 West and 1300 North.
According to a report filed with the department, shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday morning, a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by Kerri M. Marsh of Elwood was traveling north on County Road 700 West and failed to stop at the intersection, striking a westbound 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Peter Andrew McGuire of Tipton.
McGuire was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood with a possible concussion and a fractured hand.
