ANDERSON — As they prepare to observe Earth Day with an annual cleanup along the White River, local advocates say the movement spawned by the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency more than 50 years ago has undeniably grown in its influence, but much unfinished work remains.
“Environmental quality has improved so much with regulation and enforcement of the clean air and clean water rules that people are sort of taking it for granted,” said Sheryl Myers, founder of the White River Watchers of Madison County.
“Or it could be that the entire environmental movement has gone from being locally based with activists from all different walks of life to sort of being professionalized in the not-for-profit world.”
In 1969, Myers was involved in planning the first Earth Day event at Ball State University. The following year, then-Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson called for a nationwide series of teach-ins aimed at raising awareness of environmental issues. The first of those teach-ins were held across the country on April 22, the day that Earth Day is currently observed.
In Madison County and across Indiana, Myers recalled how the fledgling environmental movement began to bring attention to some dire circumstances along the White River, as well as air quality issues in more industrialized parts of the state.
“There wasn’t any environmental regulation,” she said. “It was every man for himself, every corporation for themselves.”
In December 1970, Congress passed the Clean Air Act, legislation that included the authorization of a new federal agency, the EPA, to oversee the federal government’s response to environmental issues.
Along with greater government oversight, environmental groups like the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society, founded decades earlier, saw their influence grow and served to inspire more local groups, coalescing around specific issues and geographic areas.
Locally, the White River Watchers was founded in 1997 by volunteers interested in preserving and protecting the ecosystem along the river, which flows for about 65 miles through six Central Indiana counties.
The group sponsors cleanups and other activities to bring attention to the problem of litter and other waste that pollutes the river.
“We’ve done some amazing things bringing high school groups on board, football teams from Frankton and from Lapel, and we’ve had other smaller community groups,” Myers said.
“We are looking for younger people, community-minded people who want to carry on with removing most of the unsightly litter that ends up in the river every year.”
The emphasis on recruiting young people to be part of the group’s activities is intentional for several reasons, Myers said. With many current volunteers aging and becoming less mobile, the need for stronger, more physically fit participants is increasing.
Plus, noted current White River Watchers board President Bill Evans, there’s an urgent need to pass the group’s vision of environmental stewardship on to the next generation.
“This planet, this river is theirs for the future,” he said. “When we’re not here, they’re going to have to be the ones to take care of it. With the groups we’ve had on the river, I feel that’s in good hands, but more participation is needed, more interest needs to be drummed up for these kids.”
Myers said she sees ongoing conservation efforts along the river — and elsewhere — as a small part of a greater overall mission to wean the planet off traditional means of power generation.
It’s an undertaking that she said must be embraced with the urgency that President John F. Kennedy expressed in the early days of the space race.
“Unless we throw our heart and soul into it like we did with putting a man on the moon — it’s that kind of a challenge,” she said. “It’s probably too late to avoid the calamities that are coming, but we can still avoid the worst case scenarios. They can be mitigated.”