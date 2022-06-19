ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and four other people injured from gunshot wounds.
The two incidents were reported Sunday at the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue where Saturday there was a local Juneteenth celebration.
Early Sunday the intersection was littered with broken bottles and trash that was cleaned up by city workers.
The initial shooting incident at the intersection took place around midnight when officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots.
Officers found two gunshot victims when they arrived on the scene, administered aid, and secured the scene for medics to transport the victims to a local Anderson hospital. Both victims remain in stable condition.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Landon Hill, 24, died from a gunshot wound and a second victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in the second incident.
A press release from the Anderson Police Department the second incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to the second report report of gunshots in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue. The press release said officers were already nearby monitoring the crowds and responded to find three victims. Officers again secured the scene and rendered aid to the victims until medics could navigate through the crowds.
The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene for both shooting incidents, and the cases remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about these incidents, please contact Det. Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.