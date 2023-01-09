ANDERSON — One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision a few miles south of downtown Sunday night, according to Anderson police.
At 8:42 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the crash near the intersection of West 37th and Brown streets.
One of the vehicles was upside-down, a police news release said.
A black Toyota was heading east on West 37th when it collided with a red Chevrolet, which was southbound on Brown.
Medics checked both drivers and cleared them, the release said. One was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Also, a wooden streetlight pole was downed, said Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Municipal Light & Power. The utility was called to the scene to assess the situation. He said the pole would be replaced in the next few days.