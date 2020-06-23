SUMMITVILLE — One person was killed Tuesday when a train collided with an SUV in Summitville.
First responders from multiple agencies spent much of the afternoon at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Walnut and Main streets after a Jeep Liberty was struck by a train. The SUV, driven by Elizabeth Anne McClamb, 56, of Summitville, was traveling west on Walnut Street when it was hit by the northbound train.
McClamb was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Summitville Police Chief Shawn McGuire, the impact of the crash sent the Liberty into a parking lot adjacent to the train tracks, where a chain reaction crash damaged three vehicles parked in the area. All three vehicles, investigators said, were unoccupied.
McGuire said the signals at the crossing, which does not have crossing guard arms, appeared to be working properly.
“It’s not a troubled area,” McGuire said. “We had a crash there several months ago, but it was non-train related. It’s not a common place for crashes.”
Investigators took statements from witnesses, including the train’s conductor and engineer, as part of their inquiry. McGuire said video from aboard the train was available but would take six to 10 days to process.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said an autopsy is scheduled later this week at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
