ANDERSON — More than a play, "Tolstories" is about continuing Russian novelist and thinker, Leo Tolstoy's legacy of helping those impacted by war.
Tolstoy supposedly donated funds to Jews facing persecution in Russia and a persecuted religious sect, claimed Doug Berky, who adapted Tolstories, a one-man show featuring selections from Tolstoy's life and work.
Such funds allowed the latter group known as the Doukhobors to settle elsewhere, according to an article published in Canadian Slavonic Papers, an academic journal dedicated to Slavic studies.
As for the former, Tolstoy sent a letter to the editor of "The Jewish Miscellany" asking him to publish three tales to aid the suffering Jews, according to a 1903 article from the Indianapolis Journal.
Berky has decided to perform his play to raise funds to helped Ukrainians impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion.
Tolstories is slated to take the stage at Coyner Lodge, a facility at Davis Park, west of Edgewood. Shows will take place July 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. an 2 p.m., July 8. They are free for everyone.
Both shows are being sponsored by Anderson First United Methodist Church, which will collect an offering to help those being impacted by the invasion.
Berky said Tolstories is a kind of "prayer" for audiences to not turn a blind eye to the plight of Ukrainians.
"There are many, many innocent people that suffer greatly because of what's going on there and there's a great need for supplies every day," he said.
"I'm afraid that the longer this goes that people will forget there's this great injustice happening. The idea is to call attention to this situation," he said.
COVID lockdowns gave Berky down time to explore the life and work of Tolstoy.
He received a grant in 2021 from Furman University, a liberal arts college in Greenville, South Carolina.
Berky performed the play at Furman later that year. Since then, Tolstories has been performed mostly in churches in the South.