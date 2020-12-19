ANDERSON – One person died and another was hospitalized after a fire destroyed a house trailer in the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park on the city’s north side late Friday evening.
Units with the Anderson Fire Department responded to the park, 325 W. Cross St., about 8:50 p.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames with the front of the structure already collapsed, according to Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens.
“Sometimes these mobile homes have extremely flammable material, and they burn hot,” Cravens said.
An elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Whenever we have any fatality, it’s always hard for the guys,” Cravens said. “They wish they could have gotten there and done more.”
Another person with minor burns was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.
Firefighters remained at the trailer for about three hours before turning the scene over to investigators from the Anderson Police Department and the Madison County coroner’s office.
Cravens said the cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Saturday morning. An autopsy on the victim is pending.
