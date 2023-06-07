ALEXANDRIA — The City of Alexandria is one step closer to demolishing three blighted buildings on Washington Street.
During its Monday meeting, Alexandria City Council formally declared all three buildings in need of redevelopment, warranting demolition, according to Alan Moore, Alexandria's Economic Development Director.
Alexandria also moved forward with the grant application process. The city is applying for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Moore said he and Michael Kleinpeter, a grant administrator from Kleinpeter Consulting Group are working to gather items for an "application package" to be submitted by the June 30 deadline.
A decision to award the grant is expected near the end of August, according to Kleinpeter.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant will be used to cover project costs estimated at $383,000.