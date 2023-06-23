ANDERSON — The Madison County Drug Task Force and Anderson police assisted federal law enforcement Thursday in seizing illegal drugs and making arrests in Indianapolis and other central Indiana locations, springing from an investigation that began in August 2022.
A list of those indicted can be found on the website of the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Indiana.
Among those indicted but not yet arrested, is Joaquin Carranza, of Arizona, who had been identified by police as the source of fentanyl and methamphetamine that began showing up in Anderson three years earlier. Carranza remains at large.
The local investigation began in 2022 when Oklahoma law enforcement found three Anderson residents in possession of pharmaceuticals alleged to contain fentanyl and several pounds of meth, according to a press release from Anderson police.
They were identified as Asia Hendrix, Marvin McCloud and Marquis McCloud, according to the release. Two of the three were arrested recently on drug charges:
• Hendrix, 33, 100 block of East Oak Street, was arrested May 24 on charges of five counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, corrupt business influence and money laundering. Hendrix was held on $1 million bond.
• Marvin McCloud, 31, 1000 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson, was arrested June 2 on charges of corrupt business influence, manufacturing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
No records of an arrest of Marquis McCloud could be found immediately Friday.
"These drugs are the primary catalyst in the local increase in overdoses and overdose deaths," the release reads." The drugs are also increasing in lethality."
In the investigation that began in 2022, the local drug task force, working undercover, made purchases of pills containing fentanyl in Anderson. Through a series of search warrants, investigators traced the drugs to Carranza, who was also the target of an ongoing federal investigation, according to the release. Local police and federal officers then coordinated their efforts in an operation dubbed Blue Bye-You.
During the investigation, law enforcement "executed or served more than 50 search warrants and subpoenas and seized over 17 pounds of counterfeit tablets containing fentanyl," the release reads.
“This was the most sophisticated local investigation and the most significant result I’ve experienced in my 14 years assigned to Madison County DTF," said Sergeant Keith Gaskill, an MCDTF supervisor, crediting officers Lance Blossom and Tyler McKeon for the lion's share of the local investigation.
Other law enforcement agencies assisting in the investigation include the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, Muncie police, Fishers Police, Indiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the public’s assistance is requested in finding two additional suspects, Ashley Lynn McClelland, 29, of Anderson, and Demarquis Reed, 29, of Michigan. Both are wanted on felony warrants in Madison County, according to the release.
To report information about their whereabouts or other tips that might be pertinent to the investigation, contact Blossom at (765) 648-6675 or McKeon at (765) 648-6653, or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).