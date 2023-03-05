ANDERSON — Since Madison County approved the proposed Lone Oak solar facility, county officials have been hoping to adopt a new solar energy ordinance.
The Lone Oak solar facility was approved in 2019, and the county has had a moratorium in place preventing large scale facilities in the county until a new solar ordinance is adopted.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said Friday that he hopes to have a draft ordinance completed by May or June.
He has scheduled four open houses in four Madison County communities in April to get public input on the proposed ordinance.
Once the draft ordinance is presented, the Madison County Plan Commission is required by state law to conduct a public hearing before voting.
Once a recommendation is made by the Plan Commission, the Madison County Commissioners have the final vote.
The commissioners can approve the proposed ordinance, reject it or make changes to it
If the commissioners make changes, the Plan Commission has to reconsider the proposal.
“I hope to have a draft ordinance completed by May or June to begin the process,” Strange said. “I hope the solar ordinance is adopted by the end of the year.”
The meetings are scheduled for April 10 in Lapel, April 11 in Anderson, April 12 in Alexandria and April 13 in Pendleton.
Strange said the same information will be presented at each open house.
Brad Newman, former director of the Madison County Planning Department, presented a draft proposal in 2021, but county officials never officially acted on it.
The Plan Commission directed Strange to draft a new solar ordinance proposal and not use Newman's draft.
That proposed ordinance included a property value guarantee, limits on commercial solar farms to 20% of the county's prime agricultural land and limits on what zone classification a project could receive.
Large scale solar energy projects would be permitted in areas zoned for industrial use.
Solar energy projects would have been prohibited in any area of the county zoned for residential use and permitted with a special use in areas zoned for agriculture, conservation residential, parks, local commercial, general and highway commercial.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.