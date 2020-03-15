ANDERSON — Police officers across Madison County are sworn to enforce the law. But almost all of the departments, themselves, fail every day to comply with a public access law that’s been on the books for nearly three decades.
Indiana requires law enforcement agencies to maintain a daily record of crimes, accidents and complaints with specific details listed. The law also mandates that these records, often referred to as “daily incident logs,” be made available to the public.
The agencies in Madison County and the Indiana State Police, however, are not producing daily incident logs for public review.
After working unsuccessfully with attorneys and law enforcement for several months to obtain the records daily, The Herald Bulletin filed a formal complaint on Feb. 21 with the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s Office.
A response from the state agency is expected by April 8.
Steve Key, attorney for the Hoosier State Press Association, noted that state statute regarding maintenance of law enforcement records available to the public has existed since 1992.
“This is not the reporter’s access law,” Key said. “This is the public’s access to information.”
Such records have been provided for transparency and used by the public to evaluate trends and efficiencies in response times by agencies and the distribution of resources by departments, Key explained. Public law enforcement records have also been used by civil rights groups monitoring possible bias based on race and gender.
Required records include a variety of information, such as response times to emergencies and crime calls.
“There can be policy reasons the public may have an interest in seeing how their community is being protected or how the police are treating members of their community,” Key said.
The Herald Bulletin began asking for daily incident logs, outlined under Indiana Code 5-14-3-5 ©, from local police departments at the end of October.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said his department did not maintain the requested records and sent the request to Anderson City Attorney Paul Podlejski, who sent a Nov. 15 message to The Herald Bulletin, explaining that the APD was working on the request and meeting with other officials.
Four days later, Sheriff Scott Mellinger contacted The Herald Bulletin and said that as far as he could determine, no law enforcement department in the state complies with the legal requirement to provide the daily public records.
The Herald Bulletin continued to seek updates for the next two months from APD and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department before sending an official request for daily incident logs to law enforcement agencies throughout Madison County and the Indiana State Police on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
‘AN INTERPRETATION’
Podlejski responded to the written request in early February, telling the newspaper that “the city cannot produce the requested records as there is currently no means available for doing so. The city is diligently working ... to correct this issue and provide you with the information sought.”
Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin he would attempt to develop a method within seven days whereby a log with department calls would be listed with a one-word description. Additional information, the sheriff said, could be requested.
Methods like that proposed by Mellinger for providing a daily incident log, however, have been rejected by the Public Access Counselor in response to prior complaints. Law enforcement agencies can provide reports to substitute for the daily log, “so long as the daily log information is always available within 24 hours, and so long as the agency provides at least the information which is required,” the office ruled.
The PAC office also noted that the required information “should be automatically provided, and the requester should not have to make an additional request in order for the requirements of the police log to be fulfilled.”
One-word responses in daily incident logs such as “battery” under the general description requirement were also found insufficient in an informal 2004 opinion from former Public Access Counselor Karen Davis.
Responding to The Herald Bulletin’s request for daily incident logs, Ashley Hopper, an attorney for the Alexandria, Elwood, Lapel and Pendleton police departments, said that the request was under review and the newspaper could expect an update by Feb. 18. But on Feb. 19, Hopper said she was still working with the police departments to provide the information.
A public agency has seven calendar days to respond to requests made by email or the request is considered denied, according to Public Access Counselor Luke Britt. The Ingalls, Summitville and Frankton police departments failed to respond within the required seven calendar days.
Frankton Marshal David Huffman later said he was unaware of the details required under the law and immediately made changes to his department’s daily records. Huffman has since provided his department’s incident log to The Herald Bulletin daily.
Lapel Chief of Police Kelly Naselroad has also started providing his department’s incident log Monday through Friday. He said the log would not be available on holidays.
“If there is a request for additional information, that request can be made and I will provide any information that I can in accordance” with the law, he said.
The records provided by Lapel police include an incident number, call date and time, a call description, address, source and a note about whether a full report was filed.
While the spreadsheet used by Lapel police also includes a space for victim information and circumstance, often missing are details on property damage, fights, suspicious activity, runaways and animal complaints.
When The Herald Bulletin asked that information about the circumstances be included on each incident log, Naselroad referred the newspaper to the department’s attorney.
The Chesterfield, Daleville and Edgewood police departments either have provided agency records that do not meet the statute’s requirements or have not provided the records requested.
Attorney Thomas Beeman, who represents Chesterfield and Summitville, said incident logs required by the law would be created by those departments not later than 24 hours after an incident is reported and available “within a reasonable time after the request is received by the agency.”
Beeman dismissed advisory opinions issued by the PAC office, saying such opinions are not “binding law, but an opinion on the interpretation of certain Indiana statutes pertaining to the Access to Public Records Act.”
“In no section of that chapter does it state that these records must be made available for public inspection and copying within (24) hours,” Beeman wrote in an email. “Each request to review shall be made in writing to the Town of Chesterfield police Department on a form provided by the department.”
Prior opinions from the PAC have cited reasons the General Assembly required that records be created within 24 hours. Legislators “clearly intended that this type of information be available within a day after the report of the incident,” one of the opinions said.
‘LETTER OF THE LAW’
While Mellinger said he was willing to provide “75 to 80%” of the information required by the statute when daily incident logs were first requested by The Herald Bulletin, he initially thought the law allowed him to withhold details about active investigations.
After additional research, Mellinger said he would comply with providing most of the information but did not agree with releasing victims’ names and other information about them.
“I want to do what is right,” he said. “I want to follow the law. I honestly thought the last five years what I was providing The Herald Bulletin or anyone that asked was enough and no one up until now has told me it wasn’t enough.
“There are countless laws on the books for the public and government to follow that are not followed to the letter of the law because all parties involved have been seemingly satisfied.”
Despite the records being a requirement of the law since 1992, during his first tenure as sheriff, Mellinger said he was not aware of the requirements.
“I didn’t get a complaint until fall of 2019,” he said, referring to The Herald Bulletin’s request for daily incident logs.
After receiving the request and learning more about the incident log law, Mellinger said he contacted sheriffs across the state. He learned that several departments were already in with the law, but several sheriffs agreed with him that the law should be changed.
“My main grievance is victims’ names,” he said.
Unless a court has issued a special order, records that list a victim’s name and other information about the person are open to the public. In the case of purported crime victims, the 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of the accused to know the identity of their accuser.
Mellinger, a former state legislator, said one sheriff has already contacted staff in the governor’s office to “seek a reprieve” from the requirements of the incident log law.
“He said, ‘It makes me sick to my stomach every day,’” Mellinger recounted, noting that the other sheriff was following the letter of the law with incident logs but felt that by doing so, “’We are doing the public a terrible disservice.’”
‘THE LAW MATTERS’
Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said his office receives about 500 complaints a year about the perceived failure of government to follow open record and open door laws.
“We whittle those down either through mediating those issues or dismissing them for lack of grounds for a complaint, so we end up publishing around 150 (opinions) a year,” he said.
Britt said it is important for the public to have access to records because the money being spent is funded through the pocketbooks of taxpayers.
“If I’m a taxpayer, I want to know I’m getting the benefit of the bargain when it comes to those expenditures, contracts and things like that,” he said.
Agencies that fail to comply face potential attorney fees and court costs.
“The other consequence, I think, is a little more immediate is, to put it plainly, the bad press they get for a state agency to say you violated the law,” Britt said.
The Columbus Police Department recently lost a court case for not keeping incident logs with the detail required by state law. The Republic, a newspaper based in Columbus, reported the city settled the lawsuit by paying $32,000 for the plaintiff’s attorney fees, court costs and other expenses.
The city also paid $79,814 in legal fees to the firm that represented it in the lawsuit, according to The Republic.
“If I’m a sheriff or police chief and I’m a little more casual about how I approach those, I would look at that situation and take a second look at the way I’m doing things,” Britt said of the lawsuit against Columbus police.
He said he understands Mellinger’s opinion about the release of victim names.
“I’m sympathetic to that position, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter what I believe,” Britt said. “It doesn’t matter what the sheriff believes, it doesn’t matter what you believe. It matters what the law says.
“If I’m a law enforcement official, I’m going to be mindful of minding my p’s and q’s when it comes to what the law says.”
QUESTION OF COMPLIANCE
When The Herald Bulletin requested a daily incident log from the Indiana State Police, attorney Barbara Rosenberg responded that the organization does not “maintain the sort of record you are requesting.”
In lieu of the daily log, Rosenberg told the newspaper that a report with most of the information could be provided and “from there you may request individual” records for more detail.
Rosenberg said a written request would have to be made daily for the information and the agency has “a 21-day turnaround for most requests, but will try to process yours as soon as we can.”
Key said he was shocked by the agency’s response.
“The statute spells out very clearly what information must be made available, so there’s no need for each incident to be vetted by law enforcement agency attorneys before its release,” he said. “I do understand that an agency’s public information officer or shift commander may want to redact or black out certain fields on an incident report – for example, to keep the names of suspects secret while the crime is under investigation.”
At least one police department in Indiana appears to be in full compliance with the law.
Bloomington police email the information required in a daily incident log to the media and others who request it, according to Capt. Ryan Pedigo. An officer then meets at 11 a.m. each day with anyone who wants to learn more about recent incidents.
“We are very short-staffed, and it is difficult for us to juggle everything, but this goes out automatically,” Pedigo said of the daily incident log, which is presented in easy-to-interpret paragraphs. “It’s compiled electronically, and it’s no big deal” to compile and provide daily.
The daily public meetings are used by the department to address “anything that has happened in the last 24 hours,” Pedigo said.
If an investigation is active, Bloomington police release all information required under the law but “won’t elaborate beyond that,” he explained.
The Bloomington department has 105 officers and last year logged 54,065 calls for service, including traffic stops, according to Pedigo. In comparison, the Anderson Police Department has 103 officers and logged 47,432 calls for service in 2019.
Like APD, Bloomington police use a central dispatch agency shared with other departments within the county.
As the public information officer for Bloomington police, Pedigo has the responsibility of ensuring that the department complies with public access laws.
“We strive to provide timely and accurate information about police actions in an effort to keep the members of our community well-informed,” he said.
The more the community knows about the calls police respond to and investigations they conduct, the more comfortable people will feel reaching out to police for help, Pedigo said.
“We understand that the public is very interested in what our police officers do on a daily basis and feel that providing factual summaries of our actions is extremely important in our effort to improve communication and confidence in the department’s abilities to the citizens we serve,” he explained.
