ELWOOD — The call came from a woman in Delaware County who was concerned about a friend who had recently been released from prison.
The man had been living in a sobriety house, she told John Lewis, but had relocated to Elwood. Without knowing when and where Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and other resources could be found, his friend worried that a relapse was possible.
“No one knows that they have two AA meetings here a week,” said Lewis, a peer recovery coach with Turning Point Madison County. “We try to make it known, but people don’t know that they have resources — and they haven’t had these resources for a long time.”
Officials are optimistic that the situation will change for the better soon, however. Using proceeds from the settlement of a federal class action lawsuit against several opioid manufacturers and distributors, Elwood is nearing an agreement with Turning Point for the nonprofit agency to open a full-time office in the city.
The presence of Turning Point — which provides guidance, emergency assistance and ongoing to support to people needing help with opioid and other addictions — will meet a significant need for those services in the northern part of the county, officials said.
Once the office is up and running, they expect clients will visit from Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel, Orestes and Summitville — communities where those in need of services often have only the option of traveling to Anderson for them.
“One of the biggest things that we see is that a lot of the services are directed towards the city of Anderson,” said Elwood Mayor Todd Jones.
“There are a lot of people in northern Madison County who don’t have transportation to be able to capture those services, so opening an office here in the city positions us nicely to help all of northern Madison County.”
Elwood is receiving more than $490,000 as its share of nearly $26 billion being paid out nationwide by opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to settle lawsuits filed in response to the opioid epidemic.
Under terms of the settlement, Jones said, a reduced share of $373,525.53 must be used on resources to help fight the opioid crisis; the remaining money — roughly $116,723 — is being earmarked for public safety efforts.
Jones said once city officials were made aware of the funds, they began researching organizations specializing in treating addictions and providing programs to help those in need. Conversations with leaders at Turning Point, Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone and others began in earnest several weeks ago.
Officials at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital agreed to donate unused medical offices to house the new Turning Point location, and a lease agreement could be finalized in the next month.
“At the end of the day, Elwood is looking at someone who can truly come up and help,” said Jason Howard, executive director of Turning Point Madison County.
“We’re excited that, being a nonprofit entity, they looked at us and said, hey, we want to go with you guys because we believe in what you’re doing.”
Jones said as city officials vetted potential partner agencies, a key criteria was finding programming, services and resources for both men and women.
“We know opioid addiction does not discriminate,” Jones said. “We wanted to make sure that we were utilizing the money for the best resources available that treated both men and women.
“We were just really impressed with what (Turning Point) had to offer, and the resources that they had.”
Turning Point has set up a temporary office at Harmony House, a mission offering free meals, clothing and other necessities to the homeless population. The partnership will benefit both organizations and let them pool resources to help similar client bases, officials said.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of business to go around,” Lewis said. “But we can help (a nonprofit health clinic such as) Aspire, which is stretched out — with things like drug court, probation cases. We can take a lot of loads off the plates of everybody else.”