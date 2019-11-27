ANDERSON — Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Hoosiers to get outside this Black Friday with three ways to win prizes.
There will be drawings for DNR annual passes, lake permits, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards and DNR staff-led outdoor experiences, among other items.
You can participate in three ways:
- Post a photo from a DNR property on a DNR social media page with the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2019.
- Camp at a state park, reservoir or state forest recreation area, or stay at an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday, and post a photo with the hashtag #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page.
Complete 10 of 14 items of a scavenger hunt at a DNR property.
You can find more information, including a link to the scavenger hunt that you can print out, at on.IN.gov/optoutside.
Admission is free to any DNR property that charges a gate fee on that day. You can also get 20% off a meal at an Indiana State Park inn or lodge restaurant on Black Friday by telling the host or hostess that you are “opting outside.”
Mounds will be open on Friday until 11 p.m. but the Nature Center will be closed. The restrooms on the north end of the Nature Center will be available.
