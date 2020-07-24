ANDERSON — A great deal of the reaction to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order Wednesday involved the large part devoted to masks in schools.
The order mandates that students in grades 3 and higher wear masks in enclosed spaces and outdoors when they are unable to socially distance. The order also shortens the required distancing measurement from 6 feet to 3-6 feet for children.
Anderson Community Schools Board Member Jeff Barranco at the last meeting requested that a discussion of masks be added to the agenda. District officials already announced that masks would be recommended in the buildings and especially on buses but would not be mandated.
“The governor’s made a decision so there is no longer a need to discuss this in a public meeting,” he said, declining to add further comment.
The governor’s order relieves school districts that are torn between parent demands that students not be required to wear masks and teachers who fear exposure of making a decision that upsets either constituency.
Anderson Community Schools student Ryley Snyder initially said he had no plans to follow the district’s mask request because he didn’t like the way they feel. However, on Thursday, he said he would comply with the governor’s order.
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said his school’s original plan to reopen said masks were optional but strongly encouraged, though there would be times they are expected.
“Now is one of those times that it will be expected and required,” he said. “We had a hunch that the governor was going to mandate masks, so we put that caveat in there, as we felt that those requirements would change.”
Chappell noted COVID-19 plans are subject to change, sometimes on a daily basis.
“What we do today, may not be what we do tomorrow,” he said. “Everyone is going to have to be flexible and patient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.