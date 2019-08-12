TIPTON — A Madison County woman was killed last week in a two-vehicle accident.
The accident took place at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 when a car driven by Melissa Simpson failed to stop at the intersection of Indiana 19 and Division Road in Tipton County, according to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Tony Slocum of the Peru Post.
Slocum said Simpson, 29, of Orestes, was eastbound on Division Road. When a vehicle in front of Simpson’s car drove through the intersection, Slocum said, she also proceeded when her car was struck by a truck driven by Thomas Temple, 19, of Sharpsville.
Temple’s truck struck Simpson’s car on the driver and passenger side doors. The impact resulted in both vehicles coming to a stop on the southeast side of Ind. 19.
Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the back seat of her car, Cathleen Scheetz, 37, Marion, was taken by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Simpson's husband, Clyde, and April Galloway, of Elwood, who were passengers in Simpson's car, were both treated and released.
Temple was treated and released at IU Health Tipton.
Slocum said Simpson was at fault when she failed to yield at the stop sign at the heavily traveled intersection.
