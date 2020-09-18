ANDERSON – A rally that was set to take place Saturday morning in protest of the principal hiring process at Anderson Elementary School has been rescheduled after arrangements were made to allow the public’s preferred candidate to be named principal at Edgewood Elementary School.
The rally will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Anderson Community Schools administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave., just before the 6 p.m. start of the ACS Board of Trustees meeting.
The coalition of organizations hosting the rally, including the City of Anderson Concerned Citizens Coalition, It’s Up There and The Queens, initially was organized to protest the hiring of an educator from Indianapolis over Terasha Webb, who is already a teacher at the school. Webb will become a first-time principal at Edgewood, which has a smaller student population, while veteran principal Sharon Buchanan will transfer from Edgewood to Anderson Elementary.
The rally now is more focused on demanding a national superintendent’s search, transparent hiring practices and an end to systemic racism within the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.