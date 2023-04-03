ANDERSON — Alexander Ortiz is set to stand trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 in the 2021 murder of Andrea Aquirre.
The trial starts Monday with the state’s case being handled by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller. Ortiz is being represented by Tom Godfrey.
Andrea Aquirre was found dead by her husband Dec. 20, 2021, inside her residence in the 800 block of West Third Street.
A probable cause affidavit states Aguirre’s brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister’s boyfriend.
Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed toward the back door and driveway of Aguirre’s residence.
The video showed Ortiz backing into the driveway at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20 and using a key to enter the house, according to the court document. Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Ortiz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries, and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.
Ortiz is observed 10 minutes later setting trash cans out near the street. He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.
The footage shows that at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, Aguirre’s estranged husband, Juan Avina, arrived and entered the house, where he found Aguirre unconscious and covered in blood. He called 911.
Court documents state phone records obtained by the U.S. Marshals Service showed that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20, there were 170 calls between Ortiz and Aguirre.
Phone records show that Ortiz left the Anderson area after leaving Aguirre’s residence and traveled to Boston. He made several phone calls to people living in Framingham, Massachusetts. Framingham is about 23 miles from Boston.
Ortiz was arrested in Massachusetts after being found sleeping in Aguirre’s car and was returned to Madison County.