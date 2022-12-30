ANDERSON — During a year in which issues of social justice and diversity remained at the forefront of many discussions, Treva Bostic’s work in those areas left an unmistakable mark on the community.
Bostic, hired in 2021 as Anderson Community Schools’ first full-time director of diversity, equity and inclusion, has challenged teachers, administrators and students to be more intentional in their thinking about and interactions with those who are ethnically different than themselves.
“She isn’t afraid of asking hard questions and coming up with creative solutions to some of the issues our community faces,” said Anderson resident Maria Alexander. “I wish we had a thousand more of her in this town.”
Bostic has carried a philosophy of collaboration and creativity with her into the business world as well. In early May, she opened Cultured Urban Winery, a restaurant and wine bar in the heart of Anderson’s downtown, and quickly turned it into a gathering place for arts enthusiasts and wine lovers. On Small Business Saturday in late November, she provided space for artisans to sell their handiwork as well.
Her foray into entrepreneurship has been a learning experience, Bostic said, adding that the feedback from the community has affirmed her decision and makes the long hours at both her jobs worthwhile.
“My parents have always told me that you need to take pride in the community that you live in,” said Bostic, an Anderson native. “You need to be a part of the community, get involved, help others, since you’re a part of this ecosystem here.”