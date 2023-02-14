PENDLETON — Secondhand clothes without stigma.
For nearly two decades, Outfitters, a nonprofit in Pendleton, has been helping local children receive gently used, in-style clothes for free.
"There is no support (assistance) for clothing. You can't use an EBT (electronic benefits) card to go buy clothing, new clothing, for your children.
So many times, children are left to whatever their parents can get their hands on," said Carrie Bale, executive director of Outfitters.
What's free to a consumer can be costly for a charity like Outfitters. Last year, the organization spent $22,000 alone for new socks and underwear along with vouchers for shoes.
Outfitters will host its 16th annual gala Feb. 25 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Noblesville. The funds raised, Bale said, should cover roughly most of the nonprofit's yearly operating expenses.
Kali Martin, a local wedding planner assisting Bale with the gala, was once a patron.
Martin said her parents struggled financially; new, in-style clothing was largely out of the question.
What could've been a point of tension became an opportunity for making memories.
"I have four sisters. Clothes are very big to girls, I would say. It was really fun for us as kids to go and shop in a store that's open for you during that time."
She and her sisters turned the experience into a fashion show, trying on different items. Martin said they probably picked out clothes for their brother as well.
Going to Outfitters, for some, is like a shopping spree. Patrons receive a list with each item and quantity allowed, which Bale said is an outfit for each day of the week.
A trip to Outfitters may be the only shopping spree some children will experience.
"We were explaining (to a girl) how it works and gave her her (empty) bag. She looked at her mom and asked, 'How much is this going to cost?'
"One of our volunteers said, 'No, honey. This is free. You get to pick from this list whatever you would like.' Her mouth just opens and she said, 'Like a shopping spree? I get to go on a shopping spree?'"
With the current economic situation, Bale anticipates folks needing more assistance in 2023 than ever before.
Outfitters assisted 1,441 Madison County children last year, almost triple the average amount of the last few years. Children can get clothing for fall and winter and again for spring and summer.
She anticipates that number will increase to more than 1,500 this year.