ANDERSON — Heart of Indiana United Way’s first Feeding Our Neighbors fundraising campaign raised $17,207 to support local food pantries.
The campaign, run during April, was designed to address the region’s increased need for healthy food during a challenging financial time for many families.
“The reality is that one in eight Hoosiers struggle with food insecurity, and one in seven are children,” said Jenni Marsh, Heart of Indiana United Way president and CEO. “Pair that with the increasing costs for food and we know our local food pantries are seeing more families than ever before.
“Through this campaign, United Way was able to help support and provide additional resources to feed local families and children.”
One of the greatest factors in the campaign’s success was a $5,000 match from Northwest Bank. The match provided a $1 match on all donations made during the campaign up to $5,000.
“Giving back is part of our DNA at Northwest Bank. It’s part of our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Gibson, Indiana region president for Northwest Bank. “We were honored to offer the match and do our part to help local families facing food insecurity.”
In addition to Northwest Bank’s match, many donors came together and gave to make the campaign a success.
Funds raised through the “Feeding our Neighbors Campaign” will be distributed to 17 local food pantries across the five counties served by Heart of Indiana United Way — Delaware, Henry, Fayette, Madison and Randolph.