ANDERSON — The fourth-annual Madison County Overdose Awareness Day Event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Dickmann Town Center.
The event will include treatment providers, self-help groups and other resource tables to provide information on addiction help in Madison County.
Jessica Slaven will present an educational talk on addiction and overdose, including local statistics.
"This is an extremely important event because Madison County has one of the highest overdose rates in Indiana," Slaven said.
"Already this year we have lost over 30 people to overdose. ... COVID, the stress of it, and the isolation from it have contributed to the high rate."
In addition, a panel will be convened to discuss how the community can come together to solve the pervasive overdose problem. The panel will include Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Darrell Mitchell of Aspire Indiana, Vaughn Walker of Man 4 Man, first responder Jim Harris and a recovering addict.
A father and daughter will speak on how the father's addiction impacted their family and how his recovery is providing his family hope.
A memorial balloon release to end the event will be dedicated to overdose victims.
