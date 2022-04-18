ANDERSON — By 9 a.m. Monday, the overnight snow had already begun to melt away as the sun started to shine through the clouds leaving roads in good condition for drivers headed into work or elsewhere.
Micah Mitchell, owner of the Madison County Weather Updates Facebook page, said that Anderson received about 1.5 inches of snow. He noted that snowfall was about the same across the county, including the northern part of Madison County.
“The record for the date (April 18) is an inch and a half in 1901 so we’re right around the record for the day,” he said.
Mitchell noted that while snow flurries are common in Indiana for the month of April, accumulation is rare.
On April 20, 2021, Anderson received 3.7 inches of snow, breaking a 52-year record of snow in April. Prior to this, the latest snow accumulation recorded in Anderson was 4 inches on April 12, 1940.
He added that he does think that this is the end of the snow season for Anderson. The average last frost in Anderson is April 30, Mitchell noted, however it is possible for frost to occur after this date.
Going into Tuesday, Mitchell said, cold temperatures will persist. According to the Weather Channel, Anderson residents can expect cloudy and rainy conditions throughout the rest of this week.
“By the end of the week, we’re going to spike up into the 70s and maybe be around 80 (degrees) by Saturday,” Mitchell said.
However, he noted that until early May, temperatures will seem like a roller-coaster. By early next week, Anderson will again see temperatures in the mid to lower 50s.
“We’re just going to be on this up and down pattern until we get into early May and then things should make more of a turn towards the warmer part of spring and a little more summer-y weather,” Mitchell said.