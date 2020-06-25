ANDERSON — “With much regret,” Judge David A. Happe granted a motion by attorneys for Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr. to continue a hearing in which he was to be sentenced for murder to July 23.
“I want this case to be over,” Happe said during Thursday’s hearing, noting that three members of Tommie L. Griffin’s family — including his sister, Marjean Neal, who drove from Georgia to attend the hearing — were in the courtroom.
Owens’ attorneys made the motion for a continuance because, they said, Owens’ mother had planned to travel from Milwaukee to appear at the hearing and make a statement on his behalf. However, she was unable to make the trip at the last minute, and efforts to connect her to the hearing through Zoom and other alternatives proved fruitless.
Happe said his decision to grant the continuance was “a balancing of competing interests” — an understandable desire by Griffin’s family for closure weighed against Owens’ right to have a character witness advocate for him at sentencing.
“We can’t get closure because it’s coming from the court,” Tommie Griffin’s mother, Joyce, said after the hearing. “It’s always something continued, continued, continued. I just want closure for my son and for my family and his friends.”
Defense attorney David Alger said efforts to have Owens’ mother present for the hearing were hampered in part by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had already forced a delay in sentencing from April.
“When you balance all the interests, the desire for closure on both sides, clearly the need to have the opportunity to present evidence at the sentencing took precedent over other interests,” Alger said. “I think the judge made the right decision.”
Owens, 36, was convicted of shooting Griffin three times in the head on Jan. 1, 2019. Griffin died of his injuries.
On March 12, Madison County Circuit Court jurors returned a guilty verdict against Owens after deliberating for more than four hours.
They also found him guilty of Class A misdemeanor false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement.
Following the jury’s verdict, Owens pleaded guilty to enhancement charges of Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Witnesses testified during the trial that Owens was in Griffin’s car before the shooting and after they heard the gunshots that killed Griffin, Owens jumped inside their vehicle and told the people to drive away as he talked about “head shots.”
