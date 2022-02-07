ANDERSON — The Madison County Republican Party has contested nomination races in the May 3 primary for seven county offices.
As of Monday, the final day for filing, the Republican Party has a contested primary for the Madison County Commissioners District 1 seat.
Incumbent Kelly Gaskill, seeking a second term, is being challenged by former Commissioner Steffanie Owens, who ran as an independent in 2018.
Owens initially ran for the party’s nomination in Senate District 26 but lost to Mike Gaskill in the primary that year.
She then ran as an independent against Gaskill and Democrat Paul Wilson. Owens received 10% of the vote in 2018.
Owens was elected in 2010 and won re-election in 2014.
Current Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt has also filed for the party’s District 1 commissioner nomination.
Pratt was elected Madison County clerk in 2018 and announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t be running for re-election.
At the time of her announcement, Pratt said she accomplished everything she wanted to do as clerk.
Pratt advocated for implementing vote centers in Madison County, an effort that was blocked in 2020 by the Madison County Commissioners.
Vote centers were approved for the county last year, to take effect this May.
A fourth Republican has filed for the party’s nomination for Madison County sheriff.
Alice Flowers filed Monday to seek the nomination against John Beeman, Anthony Emery and Kim Stigall.
The party has contested primaries for nominations in all four district seats on the Madison County Council.
Incumbent Jerry Alexander is being challenged in District 1 by Ryan Green and Bethany Keller.
Diana Likens, who was elected by a party caucus to replace Steve Sumner in District 2, is opposed by Devin Norrick.
Norrick’s mother, Jodi, a current member of the Edgewood Town Council, is opposed by former Councilman Pete Heuer in District 3.
Heuer lost a bid for an at-large council seat in 2020.
In District 4 Rob Steele, appointed by a caucus to complete the term of Emery, is being challenged by Kaele Albert and Kimberly Driver.
There are three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for county recorder.
Current Chief Deputy Recorder Angela Abel was joined in the field Monday by Susan Odom and former County Council candidate Megan Stoner.
There is only one primary contest in the Democratic Party for a county office.
Stephen Gaiser and Latisha Guinn are both seeking the District 1 County Commissioner seat.
There are no declared Democrats seeking these county offices: Circuit Court Division 6 judge, prosecutor, assessor and council districts 1, 2 and 4.
Amie Hood, chairwoman of the local Democratic Party, can fill ballot vacancies for the November general election until July.
No Democrats have filed in Indiana House districts 31 and 53.
