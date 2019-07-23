ANDERSON — Shane Butts and his fiancee were vacationing in Cancun when they decided to check out a beachfront taco bar. It only took a few minutes for Butts to look around inside before he was struck with an idea that he hopes will soon become the newest addition to a growing lineup of after-hours businesses downtown.
“Sometimes you travel to places and you see something that works there, and you think, ‘Why don’t we have that where I’m from?’” Butts said.
An Anderson native and entrepreneur, Butts has been remodeling the former Quiznos location on Meridian Street with plans to open Build Your Own Burrito, which in addition to authentic Mexican fare will offer a variety of tequila-infused drinks and other specials. He envisions an indoor-outdoor layout with standing tables, a jukebox, condiment stands and other features to encourage socializing — a kind of warm-up before an evening spent browsing other destinations downtown, he says.
“Once we heard that Creatures (of Habit) was opening up, we knew that there was going to be some traffic down here,” Butts said. “I think at night, if people haven’t been downtown during the night, you can see a whole other type of vibe down here.”
The restaurant has applied for a liquor permit from the Madison County Alcohol and Beverage Commission and requested a letter of recommendation from the city, which is currently being considered by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“We’re looking for businesses that will act as traffic generators,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “Good places to eat not only serve folks during the day, but they give people a reason to come back downtown at night. Seeing these places pop up and give people a reason to come down ... is something we see as a first step and a good one toward revitalizing downtown.”
The effort to lobby the city for a permit recommendation received a boost on social media, with a Facebook post asking for support garnering more than 1,800 reactions as of last Friday. Butts said that, assuming a liquor permit is granted, he would like to open the restaurant by the end of August.
“I feel like more and more people are coming downtown — whether it be bars, restaurants or just in general shopping,” Butts said. “It gives it that mini-Broad Ripple vibe. That’s what kind of excited us when we got the opportunity to do this.”
