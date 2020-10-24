ANDERSON – If you give coats away, they will come.
Tom Bannon stood with a hand above his eyes to shield himself from the sun’s glare on a cold morning as he surveyed a line of vehicles stretching out of the Madison Park Church of God complex and onto Columbus Avenue Saturday.
“It looked like ‘Field of Dreams’ pulling in here this morning,” said Bannon, Community Hospital’s vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer. “It was pretty incredible. We weren’t sure what to expect this year with it being completely different.”
Despite being unable to walk among the racks of outerwear, including hand-knitted hats, gloves and scarves, hundreds of people came through the line to pick up items they had pre-ordered. The event, though forced by the coronavirus pandemic to change its format, was never in serious jeopardy of being pulled from its traditional late October spot on the calendar, organizers said.
“We have an amazing team,” said Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson. “Our community relations group really sat down and said, ‘OK, this is one event this year that cannot not happen.’ They put a lot of planning in place, doing the orders ahead of time and the drive-thru. It’s been amazing to watch.”
The change in format required plenty of creative thinking, Bannon said. He noted that even as pandemic-related restrictions gradually eased during the summer, apprehension remained as Community Hospital Foundation board members pondered how – and if – they could safely hold the giveaway.
“Honestly, at the beginning, there was a lot of head scratching,” he said. “We were trying to figure out, what can we do and how can we do this? Everybody kept throwing out ideas, and a couple weeks later somebody would come in and say, ‘What if we do it this way?’ Enough ideas started to form that we could start piecing it all together and come up with this event.”
The giveaway depends on cash and coat donations, such as a sponsorship donation from Dr. James and Betsy Callahan, and Bestway Cleaners, which provided dry cleaning services free of charge for nearly all of the approximately 1,000 coats that were distributed Saturday.
Volunteers at the event said regardless of how the coats were given away, the main objective was making sure families in need have what they need to prepare for the upcoming winter months.
“It’s a little different, but we don’t mind stepping up and still helping out our community,” Crystal Rohrer said as she paired gloves and hats before sealing them in plastic bags to be given away. “I really think it’s good for our community to help keep everybody warm.”
