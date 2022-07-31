ANDERSON — The parking lot behind Family Dollar on Nichol Avenue was a busy place Saturday morning.
The same could be said of the neighborhood encompassed by Raible and Arrow avenues and 16th and 22nd streets during a parade that served as a centerpiece event of the Anderson Chapter of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration over the weekend.
“I think people are happy to be out and about post-COVID,” said Candace McDonald, president of the Anderson chapter. “We’re not over COVID, but everybody’s feeling good and happy.”
McDonald said the parade was likely one of the biggest in recent years, with more than 40 entries including local dance teams, politicians, dignitaries and other groups — including members of the Anderson High School football team.
During the parade, entrants tossed candy that was quickly scooped up by enthusiastic children and stopped frequently to exchange hugs and greetings with onlookers. The celebratory mood, McDonald said, was welcome in a neighborhood that has seen its share of crime this year, including three shootings in recent weeks that have resulted in one death and at least five injuries.
“There has been a negative light on the west side of Anderson,” she said. “There has been a lot of poverty and a lot of violence ... but any time we can promote something peaceful in Anderson, it’s always great.”
One of the dance squads performing during the parade was the Anderson Steppers Unique Diamonds, a nonprofit group that has appeared at Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers games, the Indiana Black Expo’s Circle City Celebration in Indianapolis and other events throughout its 20-year history.
But performing in front of friends, family and neighbors in their hometown was especially exciting for many members of the team, according to founder Byvonda Hendrix.
“We’ve been preparing for this for maybe the past four months,” Hendrix said. “All of them have different attitudes, and they love dancing. They’re not shy at all. This is what they love to do. We do other stuff for the community as well as putting on kids block parties.”
Hendrix said the Summer Celebration, which included a health fair with more than 20 vendors providing free screenings, mini-workshops and COVID testing, was meant to bring the community together and demonstrate that its members have more similarities than differences.
“It’s not about Black people, it’s about everybody in the community,” said Hendrix, who has helped with the annual parade since 2003 and joined the Indiana Black Expo board this year. “We don’t discriminate. It’s for everybody, so we want everybody to come out and have a good time."