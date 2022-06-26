ANDERSON — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Independence Day parade is returning to Anderson.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced last week the events will take place on Saturday, July 2 and will include the return of the parade, a carnival, a live concert with Corey Cox and the traditional fireworks display.
Over 70 participants will be in the parade, led by Broderick. Highlights include the Anderson High School band and the new River District Trolley in addition to many other floats and groups.
The parade route this year starts at the corner of 8th and Main streets, going south to 14th Street, and then turning west toward Jackson Street. After turning on Jackson Street, the parade will head north back to 5th Street.
“We are thrilled to have the parade back, in addition to the many other exciting activities,” Broderick said in a press release.
The parade will be followed by the carnival at Athletic Park which includes an amusement tent with games and prizes for children, an inflatable bounce house, an inflatable slide, a gyro ball, a rock wall, a petting zoo, and more.
Several food trucks will be present, including Frankie’s Street Dawgs, Los Compadres, and hot dogs and hamburgers from the Anderson High School Band.
Cox, a popular recording artist and performer, will go on stage at 8:30 p.m. for a live concert. The fireworks display will follow the concert at approximately 10 p.m.
“City staff members and volunteers have contributed many hours of preparation to make this a stellar event for the community to enjoy,” Broderick said. “I hope families take the opportunity to bring the kids down to this fantastic celebration.”
Parking for the event will take place in the Athletic Park infield at the north end of the field. Parking gates will open at 6:30 p.m. People wishing to park at Athletic Park are asked to use the Sixth Street entrance.
Early parking will not be permitted.