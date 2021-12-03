ANDERSON — The Dancing Like The Stars event returns to perform for a live audience this year after last year’s event was done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to have a live audience in January,” committee co-chairperson Kristin Lennis said. “Dancing for a live audience gives a special energy which the dancers can feed on as well as making an impact on their performances.”
Over the last thirteen years the Dancing Like the Stars event has raised over $725,000 for the continued restoration and operation of the historic Paramount Theatre.
The Dancing Like the Stars committee is welcomes a new presenting sponsor this year, Community Hospital Anderson.
“Dancing Like the Stars is an event where our Paramount friends can gather for an evening of family fun and friendly competition with a common cause,” Paramount executive director Randy Hammel said. “Everyone has a blast!”
In preparation for the January event, the ten couples and two teams will begin practicing their two-minute routines and will begin fundraising. The celebrity dancers and two teams will compete for the Judge’s Choice trophies, which are awarded to the couple and a team that performs the best executed routine technically.
The People’s Choice trophies will be awarded to the couple and team that raise the most money.
The celebrity dancers for the show are:
- Joel Alvarado with professional Monica McClurg
- Betsy Callahan with professional Adam Trogdlen
- Esta Henderson with professional Michael Fatyanov
- Whitney Jimenez with professional Xavier Medina
- Dr. William Kopp with professional Esther Ehrstine
- Doug Landon with professional Diana Miller
- Garry Peterson with professional Olga Cansino
- Nadine Sheppard with professional Rob Jenkins
- Jett Tomlinson with professional Fabio Pellicori
- Kyle Tidewell with professional Ed GodbySchwab.
- Team ABC Dance with professionals Abby McGrew and Adam Trogdlen
- The Continettes with professional Stephanie Wright
The Paramount Theatre’s 14th Annual Dancing Like the Stars benefit will take place again this year at the Historic Paramount Theatre.
Ten couples and two teams will compete at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 and can be purchased through TicketMaster.
