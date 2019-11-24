ANDERSON — The trees won’t be the only things sparkling at this year’s Paramount Theatre Festival of Trees.
A newly restored ballroom, featuring new windows and wall seats, freshly painted walls, new cornices, new gilding, updated flooring and more, will be on display when the festival opens to the public Saturday, Nov. 30, and runs through Dec. 7.
Bobbette Snyder, who was the first chairperson of the festival when it began 30 years ago, raised the $50,000 for the project.
“Jim Abraham, preservation project specialist, was in town and did a walk through with a punch list of much-needed updates and repairs,” explained Snyder. “Jim did a great deal of the preservation work, and this wonderful community and board members funded the entire summer-long project.”
The head of this year’s festival committee, Tracy Brandon, is excited to see the public’s reaction to not only the trees but also to the refreshed ballroom.
“I think the people that are coming to festival this year who donated to the project will be so proud to have been a part of it,” Brandon said. “It was really, really tired up here, but it’s beautiful now.”
Brandon, who has chaired the festival committee for the past four years, said the people she works most closely with are the main reason she keeps coming back to chair the event.
“I really have enjoyed getting to know the people on the committee better,” she said. “We’ve really become a family.”
The committee, along with other area decorators — some amateurs and some professionals and all volunteers — decorated a forest of 27 sparkling themed trees. There are farmhouse style trees, traditional trees, woodland-themed trees, Grinch trees and even an entire vignette featuring the movie “A Christmas Story.”
This year also features a festival first: a doghouse-themed tree decorated by the youngest decorator in festival history, 12-year-old Ryder Shepherd.
“His mother, Amanda, is on the committee, and she has had her boys come with her last two or three years to help,” explained Brandon. “Ryder decided this year that he needed to do his own tree.”
Another unique tree by a newcomer to Anderson, Teresa Lorton, features antique cameras, vintage photographs and old film as garland.
“She said she had this collection of old cameras and thought they’d look great on a tree,” Brandon said. “She was right.”
No matter which trees festival attendees are drawn to, Snyder hopes they will appreciate the theatre and ballroom for the magic it continues to bring to Anderson.
“I think with Christmas there’s just that magical feeling. If you attend a show, you become part of this theatre — you leave a little DNA in that seat,” she said. “I think the biggest lesson we learned when we did get to restore it was that we can do anything in this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.