ANDERSON — Back in 1989, the restoration work on the Paramount Theatre was started — and it’s hoped that by the end of 2022, the majority of the major work will be completed.
Jim Abraham has been project manager for the theater since it was saved from the wrecking ball when Madison County sold the building to a nonprofit for $1.
Abraham on Tuesday explained four different projects that should complete the major work for future operation of the Paramount.
Work is being done to place maple hardwood on the front of the stage area to complete the work done to install the lift for the piano and Page Organ.
Abraham said the cost of the maple hardwood is $8,000.
He explained that recessed lighting will be added to the front of the stage to show the performers where the edge of the stage is so they won’t fall off.
Jay Ricker donated $64,000 for the lift for the piano and organ, and there was enough money left to install the new maple flooring, Abraham said.
The theater also recently received a $100,000 donation from the Larry Contos Endowment to replace the stage flooring, which is 100 years old, and support the Main Street Dressing Room project.
Abraham said the Contos family agreed to designate $30,000 to replace the stage floor, which has been splintering, and $70,000 for the dressing room project.
The stage floor will be replaced in August.
He said the dressing room project is expected to cost an estimated $250,000.
Donations for that project should be designated for the work on any checks.
Abraham said the building directly to the east of the stage area is being remodeled for entertainers’ dressing rooms.
That building contains 3,400 square feet for the dressing room remodeling.
“We’ve shown people the plans for the dressing room project, and they love it,” he said. “It will help modernize the operation.”
Abraham said another project is to expand the current courtyard area.
He said the Anderson Symphony Orchestra offices will be relocated to the former office of Rep. Mike Pence, and the courtyard will be expanded to the west to provide additional room for patrons.
“There is only a 20-minute intermission during performances, and people were having to wait in line to purchase concessions,” Abraham said.
He hopes these projects will be completed by the end of the year.
“There are donations for projects and donations for an endowment for the theater,” Abraham said. “I was in charge of managing the project, but hundreds of people were contributors.
“There were a lot of people that believed in the project and provided the funding,” he said. “This project was made possible by lots of contributors.”
Abraham believes the dressing room project will be funded by small contributors.
People want to know how their donations are being used, so they can be designated for a particular project, he said.
“It’s important to have an endowment for future projects, but some people want to contribute to a specific project.
“This will make the theater experience better for people who come here and for people who use the building.”
