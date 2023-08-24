ANDERSON — Aging patrons have prompted the Paramount Theatre Board of Directors to make operations more inclusive, beginning with handrails in the balcony area.
“When I came back here about three years ago, I would occasionally sit in the balcony and watch programs. I started looking at people going up and down those balcony steps,” he said. “Some folks, like me, are getting up in years. You would actually see them leaning forward on the backs of seats to stabilize themselves.”
The Paramount Theatre opened 1929, before The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed and is therefore, exempt, according to restoration manager Jim Abraham.
Despite that, he said, they have a responsibility ensure the safety of patrons.
The handrails will be anchored into the sides of the balcony steps and should not interfere with anyone’s view of the stage, Abraham said.
About 60 short rails will be installed, costing $300 per rail. Despite the need, the Paramount isn’t able to foot the $13,000 cost, according to Abraham.
They are calling upon donors, patrons and the overall community to help with costs. Donations can be made via the “donate” tab on the Paramount’s website.
Abraham is working with MoFab Inc. to fabricate the rails, which he hopes to have installed within about three months.
“We need to modernize the theater but still keep the beautification and the historical look of the Paramount,” said Denise Miller, president of the Paramount Board of Directors.
“We still need to be aware of everybody’s needs.”
Handrails aren’t the only improvements slated for the Paramount.
Miller and Abraham discussed plans to convert a building along the back of the theater into dressing rooms. They will be handicapped accessible. Abraham said the plans are complete.
“Now it’s a matter of getting a final bid from a contractors to deal with fundraising,” he said.
“They can’t deal with fundraising until they have numbers, we’re just ready to get a final estimate. It may be a two-year project but nevertheless, you have to start somewhere.”