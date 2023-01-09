ANDERSON — A shot fired at the Paramount Theatre. The injured party? A window in the third floor ballroom.
Kelly Armstrong was cleaning the ballroom about 3 p.m. Monday when she noticed shards of glass in the window seal.
Armstrong didn't fully realize what she'd picked up at first but later realized it was the bullet.
Restoration Manager Jim Abraham later notified the police, who searched the area that afternoon.
Abraham said he suspected the shot was fired during the weekend, so the precise date and time are unknown.