A bullet to the window

A bullet made this hole in a third floor ballroom window at Paramount Theatre. According to Restoration Manager Jim Abraham, a custodian discovered the hole and bullet while cleaning Monday afternoon.

ANDERSON — A shot fired at the Paramount Theatre. The injured party? A window in the third floor ballroom.

Kelly Armstrong was cleaning the ballroom about 3 p.m. Monday when she noticed shards of glass in the window seal.

Armstrong didn't fully realize what she'd picked up at first but later realized it was the bullet.

Restoration Manager Jim Abraham later notified the police, who searched the area that afternoon.

Abraham said he suspected the shot was fired during the weekend, so the precise date and time are unknown.

Paramount takes a bullet

Restoration Manager Jim Abraham holds the bullet that went through a third floor window of the Paramount Theatre.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

Tags

Trending Video