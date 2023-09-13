ANDERSON — The Paramount Theatre is looking to take guests back to a time when films were silent with a showing of the 1925 film “Phantom of the Opera” on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Internationally renowned organist Ken Double will be supplying the sound during the film. Assisting him will be the Paramount’s Grande Page Pipe Organ.
Before the movie starts, Double will warm up the crowd with a few songs on the organ before descending below the stage for the movie.
The Paramount’s executive director, Randy Hammel, said the Anderson theater is one of three places in the country with that type of organ.
The other two are the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne and a location on Catalina Island.
This organ, unlike others, provides other sounds for films as well.
“They have a train whistle, they have a doorbell, they have a siren, they have all those extras that they used for silent movies,” Hammel said.
“This is what they originally used for their silent movies. They had organists playing along accompanying the movie.”
Double has performed all over the U.S. and in countries including New Zealand and Australia.
“He’s one of the best (organists),” said Jim Abraham, restoration manager for the Paramount and a longtime friend of Double’s.
Double’s performance is part of the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration. It is also marks National Silent Movie Day, a day for highlighting silent films.
“It is also a time to rally around silent film initiatives for preservation and access, as well as raise awareness of the small percentage of film that remains from this period of the motion picture industry,” the organizers of Silent Movie Day said via their website.
Hammel encouraged guests to bring the family and take a step back in time on the 29th.