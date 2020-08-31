ANDERSON — To generate support for Congress to pass the RESTART Act, the downtown Paramount Theatre will be lit red Tuesday evening.
The RESTART Act would extend the Paycheck Protection Program, establish Small Business Association loan guarantees and extend the Pandemic Unemployment Act. RESTART would also relieve financial pressure on entertainment venues such as the Paramount while providing support for art, cultural and music education, according to a press release.
"The Paramount Theatre and thousands of other similar venues across the nation have been dealt crippling financial constraints due to COVID-19," the press release reads.
Paramount officials are asking people to stop by the downtown facility from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and share on social media a photo of the building lit red in support of #RedAlertRESTART, #WeMakeEvents and #ExtendPUA to encourage congressional passage of RESTART.
"If you're unable to make it to the Paramount, we ask that you join other Indiana locations who are spreading #RedAlertRESTART awareness," the release notes. "Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, NCAA Headquarters, Muncie Civic Theatre and dozens of other locations are taking a stance with us."
