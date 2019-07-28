Parents: Police failed after attacks on teens

ANDERSON — Two videos shared on Facebook within the past year show a teenage girl viciously punching, kicking and slapping 13-year-old Myka Heichel.
The same girl is alleged to have led a group of children in an attack on 12-year-old Jaydan Madore and 15-year-old Brenden Williamson near an Anderson park.
The assailant's name is withheld from this story because she's a juvenile. Instead, she's referred to as Jane Doe.
Anderson police have been informed of the attacks but aren't doing anything about them, according to Jaydan and Brendan’s mother, Samantha Madore, and Myka’s mother, Angela Heichel. Meanwhile, others have reached out to Heichel, she said, on Facebook to report that Jane has bullied and assaulted others.
“This girl is a menace,” Angela Heichel said. “(Fighting) is her claim to fame or something — she’s gaining confidence with every go now.”
While Heichel said her daughter used to be friends with Jane and they attended Highland Middle School together, Madore said her children had never met Jane before the July 15 Anderson park incident.
The first assault on Heichel's daughter happened July 22, 2018. In a video taken by one of Jane’s friends, Jane follows Myka around the Heichels' home and yells at her, then grabs Myka by the hair and yanks her violently to the floor.
Jane then slaps Myka in the face six times and kicks her in the face before stepping back and yelling, "Fight me!"
But Myka doesn't attempt to fight back. Instead, she remains sitting on the floor during much of the video, which exceeds five minutes, with her head bowed as Jane screams threats at her and two other teens in the room.
At one point, Jane slaps one of the two teens in the face before the other steps between them.
Myka was also attacked by Jane on July 11, 2019, in a bathroom at the Southside Pool Complex. A video, which lasts 11 seconds, shows two bystanders watching and shooting videos with their phones as Jane and another girl hit Myka, who tumbles to the tile floor.
Jane then punches Myka repeatedly in the head and knees her in the face. Myka attempts to cover her face with her arms but does not fight back. Another girl lingers near the assault and appears to make a meek attempt to protect Myka.
“You can tell somebody that your kids have been jumped or that they were in a fight or that people are harassing them, but — until you see those videos — you don’t realize to what extent,” Angela Heichel said. “That’s painful to watch as a human, but as a mother, that broke me.”
Thinking back on the incidents, Myka and her mother said they are unsure why Jane attacked Myka. Jane had been welcomed into the Heichels' home when they were friends, but their friendship had ended before the first attack. Heichel speculates that jealousy might have fueled Jane's anger.
Jane and her mother did not return phone calls or messages to The Herald Bulletin seeking comments for this story.
Disillusioned by the police response to the attacks, Heichel turned to Facebook. She posted the videos of both assaults paired with a message asking people to share her post.
“I’m sure (Myka) was embarrassed when I posted those videos. I didn’t want to post those videos of my child, but I needed somebody to be mad with me,” Heichel explained.
'I'M FIGHTING YOU'
Before July 22, 2018, Heichel and her husband were comfortable letting their daughter stay at home alone throughout the summer while they were at work.
That day, however, Myka received messages from a girl saying she and Jane were going to come to the Heichels' house to fight Myka.
In the message, the girl claimed that Myka had been spreading rumors about them. In an interview recently with The Herald Bulletin, Myka disputed that claim and said she'd never "had any issues" with the girl.
Myka's written response to the girl's message was "I'm not going to fight you." But the threats from the other girl escalated from "I'm fighting you," to "Myka I'm bout to walk to your house so be ready," screenshots of conversations provided by Angela Heichel show.
Myka said she ignored the comments, assuming the girl was only trying to scare her, until she heard a knock on the front door and saw Jane look through a window before the two girls entered through the unlocked door.
Myka called Heichel, who reached out to her father. He was close to the Heichels' house and would be available to help.
By the time Heichel's father, Phillip Rodecap, arrived at the house, Jane and her friend had already left, according to Heichel. Rodecap called police to report the incident.
Maj. Joel Sandefur confirmed that two officers were dispatched to the Heichels' home on reports of juvenile battery at 5:17 p.m. July 22, 2018.
Sandefur denied The Herald Bulletin's request for a copy of the police incident report, saying that he couldn't release it because juveniles were involved. But Heichel provided the newspaper with a redacted copy of the report.
"I was not certain if we were getting complete honesty on the story," the report reads, referencing the officers' discussion with Myka. The report indicates that preliminary charges of residential entry and trespass were being brought against one of the girls who entered the Heichel home. It's unclear which of the girls was charged.
Officers told Rodecap that Heichel could call the police department when she returned home from work, if she wanted additional action taken, according to Sandefur.
While Sandefur said Anderson police have no documentation of additional contact between the Heichels and officers, Angela Heichel said she called APD after her 20-year-old daughter made a recording of the video of Jane assaulting Myka. The video had been posted on Jane's Facebook page.
Heichel said she then provided police with a copy of the video and emailed the officer who had filed the incident report a copy. Heichel provided The Herald Bulletin with the email message, which shows that Heichel sent the video to the officer at 9:23 p.m. July 26, 2018.
In September 2018, Heichel said, she went to the juvenile prosecutor's office with Myka and was informed that the girl who had sent the threatening messages to Myka and then shot the video of the attack had been charged with residential entry, battery and disorderly conduct.
While there, Heichel inquired about the investigation of Jane and was asked if she knew where Jane was because “they didn’t have a good address for her,” Heichel said. “I was like ‘What do you mean where is she? I’m assuming she’s at school,’ because Myka had to go to school with her every day and it was in the middle of the school day.”
Heichel added that she called police later that day to give them Jane's address. "I haven’t heard anything since” from police, Heichel said.
Since the 2018 attack, Heichel said, she has taken extra care to make sure Myka rarely goes anywhere without an adult. Myka said she has also done her best to avoid Jane at school and elsewhere.
The threats, however, did not stop. Before returning to school last year, Heichel said, Myka began receiving threatening messages from Jane.
"(Jane) threatened Myka all weekend, more specifically yesterday while Myka was at the library," Heichel said in a Aug. 20, 2018, email to a teacher at Highland Middle School. "I had to go pick Myka up to avoid her being assaulted again by (Jane). (Jane) has also stolen Myka's Boost Mobile rose gold iPhone 6s. I have forwarded all of her threats to the Anderson Police Department."
Heichel explains in the email that she "needed the school to also know what was going on" between Myka and Jane because she was hoping to "get the school to keep an eye and ear open."
"Myka has been threatened multiple times by a girl named (Jane)," the email reads, in part. "She has threatened to harm her at school since she is unable to get to her outside of school."
Heichel also provided her hours at work and told the school to "feel free to email me back or call me" at any time throughout the day.
She said the school never responded.
Highland Middle School Principal Kyle Barrentine said July 19 that he had no knowledge of Heichel's email.
'MOM, THEY GOT ME'
On July 11, nearly a year after the attack at the Heichels' home, Myka's 20-year-old sister dropped her off to swim at the Southside Pool Complex. That afternoon, Angela Heichel received a call from Myka saying she needed to be picked up from the pool because Jane was there.
Heichel was about 20 miles from the pool when Myka called her, so she told her daughter to stay on the phone with her and find an adult. Myka responded that she was unable to find anyone who “looked like an adult,” and she stayed on the phone with her mother until she arrived at the pool.
After Heichel had waited a few minutes for Myka to come out to the car, she began to worry and her “mom senses were tingling.”
“(Myka) came out as I was getting out of my car,” Angela said. Myka was crying and told her, "Mom, they got me.”
Sandefur confirmed that an officer was dispatched to Southside Pool Complex on a report of juvenile battery at 2 p.m. July 11.
By the time an officer arrived, Heichel said, the girls who had assaulted Myka had already begun leaving the pool. When the officer approached Myka, Heichel said, he was “uncompassionate.”
“He said, ‘Well, you can quit crying now. Did you get an adult?’ (Myka) said ‘No, I didn’t see anybody,’ and he said, ‘Well, then you have nobody to blame but yourself.'”
The officer told Myka she was banned from the pool, according to Heichel.
While Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department, said she was unaware of the altercation July 11, she is aware of one person who has been banned from the pool by lifeguards this summer. Donovan said she couldn't disclose the name of the person banned but did note that the person had been involved in "multiple" fights at the pool.
Later the day of the assault at the pool, Heichel said, Myka's sister returned to the pool and obtained a video of the assault.
“To be fair, this officer didn’t see the video that I got to see later that evening. But there were 30 kids standing around, and he could have asked, ‘Does anybody have a video?’ or ‘Did anybody see this?’ and he didn’t,” Heichel said.
At The Herald Bulletin's request, Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters reviewed the police file regarding the incident at the pool. He said it "appears" as if all three girls involved in the fight — including Myka — were "voluntarily fighting" and had been charged with battery.
"It looks like everyone that was involved got arrested," Watters added.
"This information comes right from the case report, so I can't say that they were actually incarcerated. I can't say if they were summoned in. I can't say if they were given a court date — I don't know that," Watters said.
Heichel said Myka was not arrested at the pool and it did not appear "whatsoever" that anyone else was arrested.
The case report of the incident that Heichel provided The Herald Bulletin does not indicate that any arrests were made.
"I don't know if (officers) just talked to the juveniles and released them to the parents ... that's still being arrested, they just weren't detained," Watters said.
'THE COPS DIDN'T CARE'
Through Facebook, Samantha Madore came to suspect that Jane was also involved in a July 15 attack on two of her sons.
Heichel and Madore exchanged descriptions of the juveniles who attacked their children, and Heichel concluded that one of the girls Madore described was Jane.
While Madore's family had just moved from Elwood to Anderson in May, Madore said, her husband had visited Walnut Street Park with their children several times and determined it was safe enough for their 15-year-old and 16-year-old to go alone.
They also felt comfortable letting their oldest children supervise their three younger siblings.
On July 15, however, Jaydan said, he was at the park "play wrestling" with a boy when a group of about half a dozen young teens — mostly girls, including Jane — approached. One of the girls pulled Jaydan away by his hair.
At that point, Brenden said, he and Jaydan fled along railroad tracks near the park. Eventually, he said, the group caught up to them.
Brenden suffered the only injury from the altercation — a busted lip — when he tried to keep the group of teens away from his younger brother.
“I have raised them (her sons) don’t ever put your hands on a female — regardless. I have changed my mind,” Madore said. “If that ever happens again … I will absolutely stand behind them.”
When police arrived, Madore said, the group of children that attacked her sons had already left with an adult in a pickup truck, and the responding officer seemed uninterested in listening to Jaydan and Brenden's account of the attack.
"She (the officer) was like, ‘I don’t know how to get a hold of her (Jane),’ and he (my son) said, ‘Well, here is her phone number.’ The kids know how to get a hold of her; the kids know her address," Madore said. "But the cops didn’t care.”
Madore explained that her sons got Jane's phone number from other teens who knew her. Also, Brenden and Jaydan later learned that the boy Jaydan had been wrestling was Jane's brother.
Madore told the officer that she wanted to press charges against the group of children. But she told The Herald Bulletin on Wednesday that she had yet to hear anything more about the incident from Anderson police.
'VIDEOS ARE VIDEOS'
Upon reviewing documentation from incidents involving Jane, Police Chief Watters said, "It looks to me like it's a full and complete investigation. It reads as though we did everything we could do within our means, and I wouldn't have any problems saying, yes, we did everything we could do."
Watters added that videos of the incidents might not tell the whole story.
"I wasn't there, and videos are videos. They don't capture anything. They sure don't capture any emotion or passion, or, you know, there are always certain angles at certain times," Watters said, specifically referencing the July 11 incident at Southside Pool. "I mean, just because she (Myka) was on the ground in that particular video doesn't mean that she wasn't the one that pursued or instigated the whole situation."
Anderson Assistant Police Chief Jake Brown said, generally speaking, officers approach each call with the same mindset regardless of whether the incident involves adults or juveniles.
“At the end of the day, we are still trying to do a complete investigation and get both sides of the story, or multiple sides of the story, and come to a determination of the best course of action,” Brown said. “With that said, the end result can change based on what type of action we can take.”
When it comes to a specific officer's conduct, Watters said if anyone "has a problem with an officer at a scene, they should immediately report that to that officer's immediate supervisor."
"There is a mechanism in place at the Anderson Police Department to where that can get resolved relatively quickly, and they can feel like they did what they needed to do to get justice or have that matter at least heard or investigated," Watters said.
'FAILURE OF THE POLICE'
Before moving to Anderson, Madore said, she hadn't imagined that her sons might be so violently attacked by other teens, and she is incredulous that “law enforcement did not do anything.”
“It’s enough not feeling like you can protect your kid, but when you’ve got law enforcement and they’re not helping you, that’s scary,” Madore said.
After the altercation, Jaydan said, he doesn’t want to go to Walnut Street Park anymore and “definitely” doesn’t want to go to Anderson schools, where he might encounter one of his attackers.
When Madore lived in Elwood, she said, she was driving her children "400 to 500 miles a week" to attend Wes-Del schools in Gaston.
"I almost want to do that again,” she said.
Because of what Heichel called the “failure of the police department,” she and Madore worry that other children might be victimized by Jane Doe.
Heichel said she filed for a protective order July 15 against Jane and was told that a judge would hear the case Aug. 16 to determine whether the order would be granted.
“I’m furious,” Heichel said. “Apparently, Myka being attacked twice by this girl — one being in her own home — is not sufficient evidence.”
Looking back on the attacks, Heichel said that, as a parent and an Anderson resident, several thoughts keep running through her mind.
“I wish (Myka) would have had the door locked. I wish she would have hit them back. There’s a lot of ‘I wish something would have happened,’ but this wasn’t right regardless,” Heichel said.
“As adults, if we were to do this, we would have been gone (arrested), and I know there are loopholes and there are chances to give and ways to correct (issues). But that’s not being done — none of it is.”
Follow Brooke Kemp on Twitter @brookemkemp or contact her at 765-640-4861 or brooke.kemp@heraldbulletin.com.