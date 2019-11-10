ANDERSON – More details on how an additional $2.7 million can be used to improve Anderson parks are expected to be presented on Tuesday.
The Anderson Park Board will consider a proposal for the city to refinance the 2003 park bond to make improvements to three city parks.
The Anderson City Council last month passed an ordinance to approve the issuance of the park bond through one of three required readings.
Several council members and local residents want to see a more detailed plan on how the $2.7 million will be spent before the funding is approved.
Both the city council and residents want the community to have input on what amenities are added to the three parks to receive improvements.
“We will present some additional details on the plan for member of the Park Board,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Thursday.
Broderick said there was a plan for improvements to the parks under the administration of former Mayor Kevin Smith for 2011 to 2015.
“Very few of the things planned ever got done,” he said of the Smith administration. “We did some of those improvements during the past four years.”
The Broderick administration has announced it plans to use the $2.7 million from the possible bond issue to make improvements at Mays, Shadyside and Athletic parks.
“We wanted the funding in place first before we announced any plans for the parks,” Broderick said. “I believe that what we present any reasonable person will find acceptable.”
The city has the opportunity to obtain $2.7 million for improvements to the Anderson park system at no additional cost to the taxpayers.
Earlier this year Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. advised the members of the Anderson city council that the 2003 park bond was about to expire and there was discussions about refinancing the bond.
If the funding is approved by the council and Park Board work on Mays and Shadyside parks could begin in the spring and at Athletic Park next summer.
Broderick said there are no final plans for the improvements at any of the three parks and the members of the Park Board will make the final decisions after receiving input from the community.
The proposal is to spend $300,000 at Mays Park that could include a refurbished tennis courts, pickle ball courts, a small pocket park with playground equipment, basketball courts and a restored pavilion.
A resident suggested a splash pad at the park.
As proposed another $300,000 to $400,000 would be spent at Shadyside Park for a refurbishing of the garden area near the veterans monument and additional paths.
The biggest proposal is for Athletic Park that could include a splash pad, water feature, additional green space, pavilion and restrooms, concessions and swings.
Broderick said the cost of a splash pad was estimated at up to $3 million.
