ANDERSON – Although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed plans, the proposed improvements at Mays Park are moving forward.
The Anderson Parks & Recreation Board will receive information on the Mays Park project and a proposed timetable on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed on the internet.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the park board will get an update from HWC Engineers regarding the Mays Park Project, along with a proposed timetable and a request for approval to proceed pursuant to the presentation with a bid package for the planned improvements.
“Despite the ongoing crisis, our engineers with HWC have continued forward, as previously requested, with our Mays Park Project,” Broderick said in an email response to The Herald Bulletin. “This is important because we did not want to not lose substantial time or fall behind on this important project.”
He said HWC will present a project update that takes into account the direction previously given to them by the city, the Park Board, and the commentary and suggestions made by citizens during the public comment period.
“I am excited that we are able to continue to move forward on this project as it is going to provide a great venue for our community and it will allow for an extraordinary improvement to the park and the immediate community,” Broderick said. “This planned park with be an exceptional first-class facility that will offer something for everyone and it will have a huge positive impact on quality of life for our community and the neighborhood that is adjacent to the park.”
The city hopes to complete the project in 2021, which is a year behind the original plan for the park.
The city is planning to spend an estimated $2 million on improvements to Mays Park, which is located on the southwest corner of Madison Avenue and Tenth Street.
The conceptual drawing for the Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of Tenth Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail would be located on the north side of Tenth Street.
As proposed, there would be two tennis courts and a pickle ball court to the west side of the existing building and the basketball court would be moved to the west in a closer proximity to the skate park.
HWC Engineering said there could be a community garden to the east of the basketball courts.
An upgrade of the existing building is still being discussed.
Last year the Anderson Park Board and Anderson City Council voted for the Broderick administration to refinance a $3 million bond issue, with portions of the proceeds to be used to improve both Mays and Athletic parks.
