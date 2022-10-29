ORESTES — The small plot of land in the middle of town occupies less than a square block, but it’s a special place to Erin Atwood.
“I remember all the older people who worked on this park,” said Atwood, a lifelong resident who serves as the town’s clerk/treasurer. “Some of them weren’t so old then and are not even with us now.”
On Saturday, Atwood and other members of the Orestes Community Pride Committee, as well as about 30 of the town’s residents, gathered under a sun-splashed sky to rededicate the Orestes Town Park.
The ceremony capped a six-month renovation project that included trimming trees, replacing weather-worn split-rail fencing with more durable, lightweight material, and re-roofing and staining the signature gazebo in the center of the square.
The idea of transforming the property into a green space that would serve as a playground and gathering place for generations originated in the early 1990s. Fran Reichart, who had owned Orestes Canning — which would eventually become Red Gold — approached the town’s leaders with an idea to honor her father, Grover C. Hutcherson, by repurposing the site, which had held a dilapidated house that was burned during a fire department training exercise.
“It was a very big improvement when the house was purchased, and then it was burnt down and all of this work started,” said Atwood, who remembers attending the first public picnic held at the gazebo. “It was just such a more attractive little area of town.”
Keeping the park spruced up and attractive to residents and out-of-towners alike is a way of carrying on a legacy left by previous committee members, who many agreed would take pride in the improvements that were celebrated over the weekend.
“It represents the dream of people more than 30 years ago … and how it brought a community together to work together to create this little park,” said Kim Terry, president of the OCPC. “We hope in 30 years, if that cycle and circle need to continue, that our children and grandchildren are going to do that.”
The small park’s signature attraction is a handcrafted wooden train, four cars long, that Larry Spooner built for the park in 1992. The weather-beaten locomotive was re-stained as part of the renovations and turned to face a different direction so that the surface would wear more evenly.
Terry and the other committee members surprised Spooner and his wife, Judy, at the end of the ceremony by unveiling a nameplate mounted on the train’s caboose: the Spooner Express.
“We’ve always been a close-knit community, and people, we’ve always taken care of each other,” Judy Spooner said with a catch in her voice. “And now, they’re sharing their love for this town here.”
Atwood said another park nearby will be the focus of the committee’s next project, with the goal being the same: creating a place that allows people to slow down their lives — even if it’s only briefly.
“Our vision was, we would kind of like for this to be a restful, peaceful place for people to come,” she said.