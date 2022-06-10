ANDERSON — Kids and their parents run back and forth from station to station, collecting free items from different booths at the Geater Community Center for Bike Safety Day.
The event was a collaboration between the City of Anderson Parks Department and Community Hospital Anderson to promote bicycle safety.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Anderson Parks Department, said Community Hospital tried to host similar events as part of their initiative to reduce preventable traumatic brain injuries. They had a goal of handing out 200 helmets to kids and brought together partners from across Madison county to get the word out.
“What makes it cool for kids to be able to wear a helmet and want to wear a helmet?” Donovan said. “We all came up as a committee to have the personalization station where they can make the helmets fun, and hopefully, that will encourage them to ensure that they’re wearing it.
“We’re also doing a bike safety video, which is a five-minute video that talks about the importance of helmets and bike safety to help encourage that.”
Krista Auxier brought her two daughters and nephew. She had brought her oldest daughter to the event a few years ago and Auxier wanted to upgrade their helmets and make sure they were safe.
“They need to know that they need to pay attention to what’s going on around them, because not all the time are the cars paying attention, the drivers,” Auxier said.
Tiffany Denton, a public health nurse and outreach coordinator for the Madison County Health Department, was handing out first-aid kits and flashing bike lights at the health department’s booth. She said bicycle safety goes along with the department’s public health initiative of creating a healthier county.
Megan Wills, director of community-based services for Firefly Children & Family Alliance, said the organization decided to participate in the event because there are many kids in the area who ride their bikes and they should be aware of the importance of wearing a helmet and know general road safety.
Amanda Smith attended the event with her husband, two sons and daughter. One of her sons is currently trying to learn how to ride his bicycle without training wheels and he wanted to learn some bike training.
“I want to feel safe with them if we were on a bike ride or ride on the road,” Smith said. “Just knowing that they know what to do, when to stop, what side of the road to ride on, would make me feel more comfortable.”
Buckskin Bikes also had a booth at the event, and owner and lead mechanic Ben Orcutt was teaching kids the ABCs of bicycle safety: air, brakes and chain. He said mechanics are a big part of bicycle safety, but those are the big three that kids need to learn.
“We see cycling growing in terms of recreation and utility and getting this information out to younger kids is important,” Orcutt said. “We see all ages riding bikes, and you want everyone safe out there.”