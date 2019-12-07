ANDERSON – After 10 years of competing with South Bend’s NCI Fusion cheerleading team, Alyssa Plough, 15, was excited to add a new move to the routine.
“At the end, me and my best friend do a fall, and we never got to do that before,” the John Adams High School sophomore said.
Also a cheerleader for her school, Plough is one of 1,300 young people ages 4 to 18 and representing about 100 teams from throughout Indiana to compete Saturday in the Champion Force Athletics’ state finals at Highland Middle School. The teams, competing in different divisions depending on the ages of the competitors, each hoped to do well enough to qualify for the nationals.
Several teams from Anderson and at least one from Pendleton also competed.
It’s the first time Highland has hosted the finals.
Plough said weekly lessons have helped her teamwork and stunting skills.
“I’ve learned how to work with people. When they upset me, I can deal with it, usually,” she said.
As she awaited the final results, Plough said she felt confident about her team’s performance.
“We had an injured person, and we still did pretty good,” she said.
Cobie Buckingham, vice president for Champion Force Athletics, said Anderson, which has about a dozen teams, including the Lightening, Tsunami and Shockwave, has a big following.
“It’s $8 for one night a week, so it’s not quite the commitment the all-star teams have,” she said. That’s what makes it so attractive to so many young people.
“We want them to have a great experience. We want them to gain experience by performing,” she said.
Though the overwhelming number of cheerleaders are girls, there are some boys in the mix, Buckingham said.
“It’s very female-dominated, but the boys who participate are very proud, so we don’t want to leave them out,” she said.
Holding a pink rose her son Gannon Spearman selected for his cousin, Millie Spearman-Frederick, 5, who was competing, Stephanie Spearman said having the competition at Highland, where she was a cheerleader, brought back memories.
“As long as she has fun, that’s all that matters to us,” Stephanie Spearman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.