ANDERSON — Bethel United Methodist Church’s butterflies are back for the Easter season, and this year’s display is interactive.
Pastor Kristine Marshall transformed six sheets of plywood into three giant pairs of butterfly wings that were placed in front of the church this week at 4011 W. County Road 200S.
People are encouraged to pose for photos in front of the wings.
“We thought it represented if you could gain your own wings and be set free, it would be similar to what we’re doing in church about Jesus wanting to set us free from so many things,” Marshall said.
“It’s been fun because people said they look forward to seeing what we do next and it makes their commute better,” she added. “They just enjoy the bright colors.”
This is the third year for the display that started with several butterflies displayed outside the church. Last year Marshall painted the metamorphosis of a butterfly from a caterpillar.
Tara Tremaine, worship leader at the church, said members of the congregation get excited to see what Marshall will come up with next. While church members appreciate the art, they also appreciate the meaning behind the work.
“When we look upon the butterflies we see more than just artwork, and while Kristine is undeniably talented, what really speaks to our church is the one simple truth that through God’s love we are set free,” Tremaine said.
Last year the church also started giving out painted butterflies with encouraging words to people in need of a pick-me-up.
They started in the spring and distributed about 300 before taking a break in the fall. The church is ramping the program back up this spring and will host a community event on April 18, when people can come and paint the butterflies that will be sent out.
“They’re just to let people know that we see that they’re struggling and their not alone,” Marshall said.
Local farmer Brian Bays has been attending the church all his life and helped set up the butterfly display.
“The part that is special is Pastor Kristine’s vision and you know we love to help it come to fruition,” Bays said. “It’s a another way to try and get people to see the new life that can come through Christ.”
If you want to share your photos on social media with the church you can use the #thebutterflychurch hashtag.
“Let’s put stuff out there that does cry out that there is good, there is hope, hang in there, Marshall said.
“Making these big, and making them for all the people to drive by and see them, and for people to come and gain their wings and get their picture and smile is huge for me and for this church,” Marshall said. “It’s needed.”
