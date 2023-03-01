Response

First responders load the victim of a three vehicle crash onto an IU Health Lifeline helicopter Tuesday evening. According to a Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory release: "At approximately 5:24 pm on 2/28/23 AMFT was dispatched to a serious personal injury accident near 10417 S State Road 109.; PD units arrived on scene and; found a 3 vehicle accident with heavy entrapment on one of the vehicles. AMFT A11 requested mutual aid from South and East Madison. SMFT started extracting one patient who was transported to Indianapolis via IU Health Lifeline. A11 obtained one signature of release and one was transported to a local hospital by a Reid Memorial Ambulance."

MARKLEVILLE — Adams Markleville Fire Territory (AMFT) was dispatched to an accident near 10417 S SR-109, Tuesday, at about 5:24 p.m.

When they arrived, local police found three cars involved, one with heavy entrapment.

Mutual aid was requested from South and East Madison Fire Territories. After South Madison Fire Territory arrived, they extracted the entrapped person.

The patient was later transported by helicopter to IU Health in Indianapolis, according to a press release posted on the AMFT Facebook page

Another person involved signed a refusal, and the other was transported to a local hospital via Reid Memorial Ambulance.

