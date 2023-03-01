MARKLEVILLE — A person injured in a three-vehicle accident late Tuesday afternoon was flown by helicopter to Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, according to a news release posted on the Facebook page for Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory.
The agency was dispatched to the accident, near 10417 S. Ind. 109, about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.
When members arrived, local police had found three cars involved, one with its driver entrapped.
Help was requested from South and East Madison Fire territories. After South Madison arrived, its members extracted the trapped driver.
Another driver involved refused to go to a hospital, and the third driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.