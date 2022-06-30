ANDERSON — With the lack of rainfall in the Madison County area during the past few weeks, paving crews have been busy at work.
“The weather has been great,” Anderson City Engineer Matt House said Tuesday. “It has been hot, but the crews are working earlier in the day.
“The paving companies are busy because more towns are doing work,” he said. “There is a lot more work for the companies than there was three years ago.”
Anderson is spending just over $2.4 million on paving projects this year, with E&B Paving awarded a $1.7 million contract to pave 21 streets.
The city Street Department is performing $270,000 in street paving work this year.
Midwest Paving was awarded a $437,000 contract using part of the $1 million Community Crossing grant awarded by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Repaving and reconstruction work will be done on Madison Avenue, Brown-Delaware Street and West 29th Street. this is by the 2 firms and city?
The work on Madison will extend from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware will extend from Eighth Street south to 14th Street and on West 29th from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.
Jessica Bastin, county engineer, said the county plans to spend $2.7 million on paving in 2022, which includes $1 million through a Community Crossings grant.
Bastin said the county will apply for another $1 million state grant later this year for 2023 paving work.
The county’s paving contract covers 11.1 miles; also, the Madison County Highway Department is paving 3.5 miles and doing 40 miles of chip and seal work.
The Madison County Commissioners awarded a contract to E&B Paving for work on five county roads.
Bastin said the work includes the $354,515 the county was awarded through the state’s Community Crossing grant program. Bastin said the funds will be used to pave New Columbus Road from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36.
“They’re working on that right now,” she said Wednesday.
Bastin said the paving project will connect to the work done in 2021 from U.S. 36 to Ind. 38 on County Road 100 East.
Other roads to be repaved are County Roads 800 South, 1050 South and 1100 South along Ind. 13.