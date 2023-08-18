ANDERSON — The chiefs of the Anderson police and fire departments believe a proposed $4,000 raise will help retain employees.
During the two days of budget hearings, Anderson City Council members were informed the salary increase for police officers and firefighters would help keep current employees and attract new hires.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the proposed $4,000 increase in the base pay and the 2024 raise included in union contracts should raise the pay by $10,000.
The current base pay is $54,292.
Police Chief Mike Lee said the city has also approved a change in policy that allows officers and firefighters transferring from other departments to retain a portion of their vacation time.
“It’s not unique to Anderson or central Indiana,” Lee said of officers transferring to other departments, “It’s a national concern. There are a lot of officers leaving the profession.”
He said this year the police department has hired 11 new officers and five more are in the hiring process.
“This will help us stay competitive with cities our size,” Lee said. “The Indianapolis police department is paying $120,000.”
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp asked if the 10% be enough to attract experienced officers to Anderson.
“That is our hope,” Lee said.
With longevity and benefits the average salary for a police officer is about $67,000.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the $4,000 raise would help retain firefighters.
This year the fire department has a budget for 110 firefighters which is being increase to 112 for 2024.
Anderson is also seeking a federal grant to hire an additional two to four firefighters over the next three years.
As part of the grant the city has to agree to retain the officers with local funding once the grant funds expire.
The 2024 budget for the Fire Department includes money to purchase a new ambulance and pumper truck to be funded through user fees paid to the department for emergency medical service runs from Medicare, Medicaid and insurance companies.
City Council is expected to vote on the budget's approval in October.