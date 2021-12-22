ANDERSON — To illustrate the impact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has had in the city this year, Keith Olson unrolled a large map of the area encompassed by the 46016 ZIP code.
Hundreds of green and red dots, each representing a household helped by the organization, colored the area ranging from the White River in the north to neighborhoods near Anderson Speedway in the south. In a year or more, Olson hopes he might hear from at least a few of them, but not because they’ll still need help.
“We see people come back to us and say, ‘You made a difference in our life,’” said Olson, the president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “It reminds us that we helped them and gave them some direction in their life. Lots of people don’t have that direction, and just sitting down and talking with them about, what is your long-range plan, what is your short-range plan…just saying, how do you get to that point? Just spending a few minutes with them makes that difference.”
The volunteer-led organization has faced challenges similar to many other nonprofits during the pandemic. But Olson noted that donors to the society’s various fundraisers, food drives and other initiatives in 2021 helped provide nearly 1,900 low-income families with emergency food, furniture and household goods. More than 600 families received help with utility bills and rent.
“No act of kindness and generosity is insignificant,” Olson wrote in a letter of thanks to the society’s supporters. “Each one ‘pays it forward’ to aid those who are in need.”
The pandemic has prompted several changes to the society’s operations. Many of the volunteers are retirees and have been cautious about interacting with clients. During a recent interview with a prospective client, two mask-wearing volunteers sat at one end of a long, rectangular table, partitioned from the interviewee by a tall plastic shield. Others, Olson noted, have asked not to have any contact with the public.
“We had one (volunteer) call in today (saying) that she feels OK, but she was registered as being positive for the newest COVID out there,” Olson said. “She didn’t come in, so we had to plan and bring somebody else in. You only have so many people to call from in a last-minute situation.”
The challenges of juggling schedules and staffing, as well as continuing to raise funds during a pandemic, haven’t deterred the organization from its mission of offering help to all who need it, regardless of religious or ethnic background.
“We’ve got to be very diligent at what we do and make sure we’re treating everybody the same,” Olson said. “You can be any color, race, you can be any denomination as far as Christian, atheist – whatever you want to be, it doesn’t matter. We take care of everybody.”
