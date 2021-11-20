ANDERSON — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Anderson on Friday remained in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called to the scene of the accident Friday afternoon about 4:38 p.m., according to APD spokesman Caleb McKnight. The driver was identified and cooperated with police, he added.
A report filed with APD said the driver told officers that he turned eastbound onto 38th Street from Andover Road and did not see the pedestrian crossing the street. As he accelerated, he struck the pedestrian, whose name was not released.
McKnight said the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.